Pakistan's Govt Back Hindu Community's Demand Of Jodhpur Incident Investigation: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan's govt back Hindu community's demand of Jodhpur incident investigation: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government will fully back Hindu community of Pakistan in their demand for transparent investigation into the Jodhpur incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 )

He was talking to media during his visit to the sit-in of Pakistan Hindu Council here Friday to express solidarity with the participants.

Chairman of Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar Vankwani accompanied him.

The Minister said Modi's government converted India into a fascist state, which is a threat for its neighboring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and China.

He said India should be answerable to the unjust bloodshed of Pakistani citizens in India.

The federal minister said that he came here to express solidarity with the Hindu community of Pakistan.

"The Hindu community of Pakistan stands with the Bheel community", he added.

In Jodhpur, 11 innocent Pakistanis, including children, were mysteriously killed.

The Hindu family left Pakistan, the relationship did not end. These were the children of Pakistan and the women of Pakistan, he said.

The Indian government's attitude on this incident is inappropriate, he said.

He mentioned that a daughter of a Hindu family said that she was forced to make a statement against Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kumar said "Our goal was not to block the road but to sit in front of the Indian High Commission".

India wants to use the Hindu community as spies against Pakistan and anyone who is not willing to spy is killed in this way.

"We want to tell India that we Pakistanis know how to fight for the rights of our citizens", he said.

