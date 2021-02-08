UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Great Tourism Potential Can Be Capitalized For Revenue, Employment Generation: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan's great tourism potential can be capitalized for revenue, employment generation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan had great potential for tourism which could be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

Taking note of the increasing domestic tourism, he emphasized that planning and feasibility on scientific grounds was essential before development of tourist sites in the country.

He also underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism here.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to PM and Chairman National Tourism Coordination board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Advisor to CM Punjab on Tourism Asif Mehmood, Secretary Cabinet, Chief Secretaries of PunjabKhyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Development Corporation (PTDC), and senior officials.

Chief Secretaries Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan joined via video link.

  The prime minister was briefed regarding planning and feasibilities conducted for the development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The sites were located in Salt Range, Potohar Plateau, Districts Swat and Murree and near Gawadar.

He directed that bye-laws and regulations must be notified before starting physical development work on tourist sites to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment.

The meeting was told that anti-encroachment drive continues throughout the country.

The prime minister directed that anti-encroachment drive should continue without any discrimination as there was no one above law.

\932

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Azad Jammu And Kashmir PTDC Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms regulatory committee on ..

2 minutes ago

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

47 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

47 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.