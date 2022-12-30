MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The maiden initiative Pakistan's south Punjab school education department set into motion two years back to prepare a generation well-versed and aware on environmental issues has won the country recognition from United Nations and the United Kingdom.

"School education department south Punjab has bagged another international honor" after it became the first region in the world to introduce a book on the adverse effects of climate change part of syllabus, says an official release issued here Friday.

The "Green Book" on climate change is being taught to 7th graders in schools for the last two years.

"The British Minister of Education has contacted the School Education South Punjab through a zoom meeting to get information about Green Book curriculum and contents while the United Nations has praised this good initiative," says the release.

Taking the initiative a step ahead, the South Punjab education department has established Miyawaki forests in 257 schools and the officers and teachers who played their role in teaching "Green Book" and participated in Miyawaki forest initiative were honored at a ceremony at Multan Arts Council on Friday.

Incharges and trainers of 257 schools of South Punjab attended the ceremony.

Secretary School Education Department South Punjab Dr. Ehtsham Anwer, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, all CEOs, DEOs and Deputy DEOs of South Punjab Education Department were also present.

Dr. Ehtesham Anwer heaped praise on teachers who participated in teaching the "Green Book" and in the Miyawaki forest campaign.

He said, they started giving insights to class seven students two years ago through Green Book with the aim of making the new generation aware of the adverse effects of climate change, a phenomenon that hurt the country's agriculture and daily life the most, recently in south Punjab and other provinces where rains, floods caused devastation. This adverse impact proved fears of the School Education Department South Punjab to be true, Dr. Ehtasham said adding that rains and floods have caused a loss of 30 billion Dollars to the country.

Dr. Ehtesham Anwer said, the "green book" is not a theory but a compilation of stories about climate change. He said that the second edition of the book has been launched after the recent floods. The natural forest grows in 100 years but the result can be achieved in just 10 years in the case of the Miyawaki forest that is 30 times denser than the natural forests, said Dr. Ehtasham.