Pakistan's Growing IT Sector Opens Up New Opportunities For Tech Platforms: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan's IT sector has registered strong growth in the recent past opening new opportunities for platforms like Meta to expand their operations in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, in his meeting with President, Global Affairs at Meta Nick Clegg thanked the company for donating Rs.125 million for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly floods.

He said, "these are testing times for Pakistan and this donation would be helpful for our flood relief operations".

The foreign minister, who is currently accompanying the prime minister in his visit to the US, said after the floods, the task of full recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction could be accomplished without the support of the private sector.

Talking about the opportunities available in Pakistan due to its tech-savvy young population with 64% below the age of 30, high Tele density, massive digitization of the economy, and business-friendly regulatory regime, the foreign minister urged Meta to establish its office in Pakistan.

Nick Clegg expressed his solidarity and sympathy with Pakistan on the devastation caused by unprecedented floods.

He said that Meta's Pakistan team comprised entirely of Pakistani professionals.

He briefed the foreign minister on Meta's ongoing connectivity and capacity-building programs in Pakistan. He reaffirmed Meta's interest in continued engagement with Pakistan to explore modalities of further strengthening collaboration in digital space.

