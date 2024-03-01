Pakistan's Growing Startup Ecosystem Driving Innovation, Entrepreneurship: Envoy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali has said that Pakistan's growing startup ecosystem was driving innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in areas of e-commerce, fintech, and health technology.
The ambassador, in her address at a webinar on “IT Landscape of Pakistan” said that Pakistan was known for its vibrant IT outsourcing industry, offering cost-effective solutions in software development, digital marketing, and customer support, said a press release received on Friday.
The webinar was organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Prague in collaboration with Czech Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Code District, a Lahore-based private software house, and attended by more than 50 companies, both from Pakistan and Czech Republic.
The ambassador said that Pakistan had become a preferred destination for IT outsourcing services.
Ambassador Ayesha said that on the other hand, the Czech Republic was renowned for its advanced IT infrastructure, research and development capabilities, and expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.
By leveraging their respective strengths, Pakistan and the Czech Republic can explore opportunities for collaboration in several key areas, the envoy emphasised.
On behalf of software houses from Pakistan, a presentation highlighting product and service range being offered to outsiders was given by CEO Code District, Ashar Samdani.
From the Czech side, presentations were delivered by Miroslav Hazer, Director External Relations, Czech Confederation of Industries, Eva Rybkova, Chairperson of Czech Pakistan Business Council at the Czech Chambers of Commerce and Ahsan Aslam, Czech – Pakistan Chambers of Commerce. The dominant theme of these presentations was to introduce about economic opportunities in the Czech Republic.
The overall aim of the webinar was to showcase Pakistan’s IT potential to the central and Eastern European markets, in particular Czech Republic, while ensuring significant B2B engagement between interested companies.
It also helped in educating Pakistani companies about the scope, potential bottlenecks and local regulations with regard to doing business in the Czech Republic.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; over nine kg hashish recovered7 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolted Baluchistan' Harnai, adjacent areas7 minutes ago
-
MPA vows to improve living standard of people10 hours ago
-
PML-N vows to initiate poor centric policies: Musadik10 hours ago
-
3 killed in Shah Latif Town Karachi11 hours ago
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony12 hours ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast12 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags12 hours ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases12 hours ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs12 hours ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change12 hours ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”12 hours ago