ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Czech Republic Ayesha Ali has said that Pakistan's growing startup ecosystem was driving innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in areas of e-commerce, fintech, and health technology.

The ambassador, in her address at a webinar on “IT Landscape of Pakistan” said that Pakistan was known for its vibrant IT outsourcing industry, offering cost-effective solutions in software development, digital marketing, and customer support, said a press release received on Friday.

The webinar was organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Prague in collaboration with Czech Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Code District, a Lahore-based private software house, and attended by more than 50 companies, both from Pakistan and Czech Republic.

The ambassador said that Pakistan had become a preferred destination for IT outsourcing services.

Ambassador Ayesha said that on the other hand, the Czech Republic was renowned for its advanced IT infrastructure, research and development capabilities, and expertise in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

By leveraging their respective strengths, Pakistan and the Czech Republic can explore opportunities for collaboration in several key areas, the envoy emphasised.

On behalf of software houses from Pakistan, a presentation highlighting product and service range being offered to outsiders was given by CEO Code District, Ashar Samdani.

From the Czech side, presentations were delivered by Miroslav Hazer, Director External Relations, Czech Confederation of Industries, Eva Rybkova, Chairperson of Czech Pakistan Business Council at the Czech Chambers of Commerce and Ahsan Aslam, Czech – Pakistan Chambers of Commerce. The dominant theme of these presentations was to introduce about economic opportunities in the Czech Republic.

The overall aim of the webinar was to showcase Pakistan’s IT potential to the central and Eastern European markets, in particular Czech Republic, while ensuring significant B2B engagement between interested companies.

It also helped in educating Pakistani companies about the scope, potential bottlenecks and local regulations with regard to doing business in the Czech Republic.