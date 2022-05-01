UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Growth Incomplete Without Labourers Progress :Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the growth of country would remain incomplete without changing the life of labourers.

In his message on the International Labour Day issued here on Sunday, he said that the PPP always remained on front for the rights of the workers class of the society.

He said that manifesto of the PPP was based on the welfare and progress of the workers section of the society.

He said that the constitution guaranteed the labour about proper wages, protection of the lives and equality based relationships with employers.

Bilawal said that Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme (BESOS) and the first 3-tier Provincial Labour Policy were pride of the PPP. "The PPP gave ownership of land to the poor agricultural workers," he highlighted.

He welcomed the raise of the lowest wages up to Rs 25,000 by the coalition government.

He said that the economy was on weak position due to the failed financial policies of the former selected government which had hardened the lives of the poor people.

The chairman PPP assured the labour and trade unions that the incumbent government would play role to protect the rights of the labourers and workers.

