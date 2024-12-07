Pakistan's Handmade 'Woolen Shawl Industry' Weaves Story Of Tradition: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) As winter's chill intensifies, Pakistan witnesses a surge in demand for handmade woollen shawls, transforming this traditional fashion staple into a winter essential across the country, from Punjab's vibrant cultural hub to Peshawar's breathtaking valleys, offering an array of designs to cater to diverse tastes of both men and women.
A report aired by a private news channel said that Pakistan's handmade woolen shawl industry is experiencing a remarkable revival, fueled by growing demand from fashion-conscious citizens who value traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
Pakistan's handmade woollen shawl industry weaves a story of a tradition that dates back centuries. The craft of shawl-making has been passed down through generations of skilled artisans, who have perfected the art of weaving and embroidering intricate designs onto the soft, warm wool, said artists related to this business.
From the snow-capped mountains of the north to the rural villages of the south, shawl-making is an integral part of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, they added.
In Peshawar's vibrant markets, shopkeepers are ecstatic about the skyrocketing demand for handmade woollen shawls, priced from 1,000 to 1 lakh, as they become a winter wardrobe staple.
"We can't keep our handmade woollen shawls in stock," says Haji Iqbal a local shopkeeper in
Peshawar".
"People from all over the city are coming to buy these beautiful shawls not just for warmth but also as a fashion statement," said another shopkeeper.
In Swat, known for its breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage, the handmade woolen shawl industry is
booming, said a local.
"We have been making these shawls for generations," says Israr a skilled artisan from Swat.
"It is heartening to see the younger generation taking an interest in our traditional craft," he added.
"I love wearing these shawls," says Amna Khan, a student at the University of Peshawar.
"They are not only warm but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit", she added.
As temperatures drop, handmade woollen shawls have become an essential part of every Peshawari' s winter wardrobe, said Ziarat Gul a citizens.
They are warm, stylish and a perfect reflection of our cultural heritage even if we are wearing coat and jackets we mostly prefer to wear shawls, said a shopkeeper.
"The demand for handmade woolen shawls is a great opportunity for us to showcase our skills and craftsmanship," adds Nadeem Hussain, another worker from Punjab.
"We are committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the expectations of our customers," said a citizen.
"We are grateful for the support of the government and local authorities in promoting our traditional crafts," says Farzana Bibi, a female worker from Punjab.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's politics of deception will ultimately fail: Uzma Kardar9 seconds ago
-
Motorcycle-ambulance collision killed 1, injured 350 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin on Dec 2250 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces results of written tests for specialist doctors50 minutes ago
-
Case registered against ex CEO Education,computer operator2 hours ago
-
One dead, several injured in truck-bus collision in Sargodha3 hours ago
-
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested13 hours ago
-
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal13 hours ago
-
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism13 hours ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded13 hours ago
-
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV13 hours ago
-
Committee constituted for drafting rules regarding judges appointments13 hours ago