(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) As winter's chill intensifies, Pakistan witnesses a surge in demand for handmade woollen shawls, transforming this traditional fashion staple into a winter essential across the country, from Punjab's vibrant cultural hub to Peshawar's breathtaking valleys, offering an array of designs to cater to diverse tastes of both men and women.

A report aired by a private news channel said that Pakistan's handmade woolen shawl industry is experiencing a remarkable revival, fueled by growing demand from fashion-conscious citizens who value traditional craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Pakistan's handmade woollen shawl industry weaves a story of a tradition that dates back centuries. The craft of shawl-making has been passed down through generations of skilled artisans, who have perfected the art of weaving and embroidering intricate designs onto the soft, warm wool, said artists related to this business.

From the snow-capped mountains of the north to the rural villages of the south, shawl-making is an integral part of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, they added.

In Peshawar's vibrant markets, shopkeepers are ecstatic about the skyrocketing demand for handmade woollen shawls, priced from 1,000 to 1 lakh, as they become a winter wardrobe staple.

"We can't keep our handmade woollen shawls in stock," says Haji Iqbal a local shopkeeper in

Peshawar".

"People from all over the city are coming to buy these beautiful shawls not just for warmth but also as a fashion statement," said another shopkeeper.

In Swat, known for its breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage, the handmade woolen shawl industry is

booming, said a local.

"We have been making these shawls for generations," says Israr a skilled artisan from Swat.

"It is heartening to see the younger generation taking an interest in our traditional craft," he added.

"I love wearing these shawls," says Amna Khan, a student at the University of Peshawar.

"They are not only warm but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit", she added.

As temperatures drop, handmade woollen shawls have become an essential part of every Peshawari' s winter wardrobe, said Ziarat Gul a citizens.

They are warm, stylish and a perfect reflection of our cultural heritage even if we are wearing coat and jackets we mostly prefer to wear shawls, said a shopkeeper.

"The demand for handmade woolen shawls is a great opportunity for us to showcase our skills and craftsmanship," adds Nadeem Hussain, another worker from Punjab.

"We are committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the expectations of our customers," said a citizen.

"We are grateful for the support of the government and local authorities in promoting our traditional crafts," says Farzana Bibi, a female worker from Punjab.