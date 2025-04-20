Open Menu

Pakistan’s Health Sector Producing Good Research That Needs To Be Implemented: Mustafa Kamal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that while significant health research is being produced in Pakistan, the real challenge lies in translating that research into actionable policies and real-world improvements in healthcare.

Speaking at the 6th International Medical Research Conference (IMRC), organized by the Health Research Advisory board (HealthRAB) at the Getz Pharma Auditorium in Karachi, Kamal emphasized the urgent need to link research with policy execution.

“As soon as I return to Islamabad, I will call for all research reports from HealthRAB and other institutions and ensure their implementation,” he said, adding that the health ministry must move from words to action. “Technology and mobile health solutions are the future of healthcare in Pakistan,” he added.

He also announced that the government was working to make every citizen’s CNIC their medical record number, a key step in digitizing health data nationwide.

In a candid remark, Kamal said that despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan still lags in basic health indicators like polio. “Afghanistan might eliminate polio before we do. We must end it together.”

HealthRAB Chairman Prof. Abdul Basit stressed the need for indigenous research based on local healthcare realities, commending the ministry’s initiative to link CNICs with medical records.

Digital health expert Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed announced the launch of five national disease registries and called for meaningful, homegrown research to guide future healthcare planning.

DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah voiced serious concerns about antimicrobial resistance, warning that drug-resistant tuberculosis had reached pandemic levels.

He announced that DRAP would now allocate funding for health research from its Central Research Fund and invited researchers to submit practical, solution-focused proposals.

Dr. Khurram Hussein, Managing Director of Getz Pharma, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting impactful health research.

The conference recognized leading contributions to health research. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof. Tipu Sultan, while the Hajra Biloo Gold Medal for National Health Research was awarded to Prof. Dr. Wasey Shakir, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq of Khyber Medical University, and Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah of ICCBS. Dr. Raheela Ahmed received special recognition for her services.

Health journalist Waqar Bhatti was awarded a Special Health Journalism Award for promoting science-based health reporting.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

10 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan