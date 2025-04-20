- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal
Pakistan’s Health Sector Producing Good Research That Needs To Be Implemented: Mustafa Kamal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that while significant health research is being produced in Pakistan, the real challenge lies in translating that research into actionable policies and real-world improvements in healthcare.
Speaking at the 6th International Medical Research Conference (IMRC), organized by the Health Research Advisory board (HealthRAB) at the Getz Pharma Auditorium in Karachi, Kamal emphasized the urgent need to link research with policy execution.
“As soon as I return to Islamabad, I will call for all research reports from HealthRAB and other institutions and ensure their implementation,” he said, adding that the health ministry must move from words to action. “Technology and mobile health solutions are the future of healthcare in Pakistan,” he added.
He also announced that the government was working to make every citizen’s CNIC their medical record number, a key step in digitizing health data nationwide.
In a candid remark, Kamal said that despite being a nuclear power, Pakistan still lags in basic health indicators like polio. “Afghanistan might eliminate polio before we do. We must end it together.”
HealthRAB Chairman Prof. Abdul Basit stressed the need for indigenous research based on local healthcare realities, commending the ministry’s initiative to link CNICs with medical records.
Digital health expert Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed announced the launch of five national disease registries and called for meaningful, homegrown research to guide future healthcare planning.
DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah voiced serious concerns about antimicrobial resistance, warning that drug-resistant tuberculosis had reached pandemic levels.
He announced that DRAP would now allocate funding for health research from its Central Research Fund and invited researchers to submit practical, solution-focused proposals.
Dr. Khurram Hussein, Managing Director of Getz Pharma, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting impactful health research.
The conference recognized leading contributions to health research. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof. Tipu Sultan, while the Hajra Biloo Gold Medal for National Health Research was awarded to Prof. Dr. Wasey Shakir, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq of Khyber Medical University, and Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah of ICCBS. Dr. Raheela Ahmed received special recognition for her services.
Health journalist Waqar Bhatti was awarded a Special Health Journalism Award for promoting science-based health reporting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity6 minutes ago
-
R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal6 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to complete desilting before monsoon season16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP slams government over non-payment of salaries in universities16 minutes ago
-
Semester Projects Exhibition held at SSUET16 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated amid tight security26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion shines at MATTA Fair 202536 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to improve greenbelts, parks and intersections45 minutes ago
-
ITP vows zero tolerance for illegal parking in capital46 minutes ago
-
Islamabad hosts vibrant "Flower and Birds" exhibition 202546 minutes ago