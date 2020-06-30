(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan's hi-tech medical equipment manufacturing industry was touching new heights with manufacturing the personal protective equipment (PPE) of international standards.

The PPE were now being exported to other countries, which help the country's pharma industry to record double-digit growth in the coming yea, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the future of the medical industry was bright with a big market for the medical equipment in Pakistan and the growing demand for exports.

Pakistan would be among those countries which manufactured complex medical equipment, he added.

Fawad said Pakistan's healthcare industry was growing rapidly, creating a big demand for medical equipment and devices, which were now being manufactured at home.

He said till February 2020, PPE were being imported but now the country's medical equipment manufacturers had developed the capacity not only to cater for the local demand but also the same were being exported to the European Union (EU), the United States and other regions.

The PPE were not only for the healthcare workers to use as safety gear for treating the corona patients but also could be used by industrial workers, he added.

He said Pakistan had improved its healthcare system with adopting hi-technology.

To a question, the minister said the first consignment of ventilators made in Pakistan would be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) till Thursday.

The ventilators had been manufactured according to the EU standards.

Talking about the shortage of ox-generator. he assured that within next 30 days, Pakistan would also be able to use its own ox-generators as well. The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Pakistan Engineering Council, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, university students, engineers, scientists and technicians, and the Ministry of Health were appreciable for manufacturing the PPE and ventilators.

Three more designs of ventilators were also in the last phase of development, he added.

The minister said the government under leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to encourage the exporters to seek more orders from the potential international markets and also try to explore the untapped region of the world.

He hoped that the inauguration of ventilators would be performed under supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was appreciating the scientists and engineers for the hallmark achievement in the field of medical industry.

He said some experts and engineers were voluntarily giving special training to doctors and nurses in different hospitals in dealing with the critical care challenges posed by COVID-19.

The minister said the world had undergone a complete change due to the coronavirus pandemic and underlined the need for utilization of modern technology for development of the agriculture sector.\932