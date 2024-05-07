Open Menu

Pakistan's High Commission, Singapore Varsity Hold Talk By Economist Dr Ashfaque

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Pakistan's high commission, Singapore varsity hold talk by economist Dr Ashfaque

The High Commission of Pakistan in Singapore, in collaboration with the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Tuesday co-organized a talk featuring renowned economist and Director General of NUST Institute of Policy Studies, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan

The event, titled "Pakistan's Economic Challenges and the Way Forward," gathered experts and participants to delve into Pakistan's economic landscape.

The event, titled "Pakistan's Economic Challenges and the Way Forward," gathered experts and participants to delve into Pakistan's economic landscape.

Dr. Khan provided an in-depth analysis of Pakistan's economic journey over the past seven decades and shed light on the challenges facing the country.

He presented a range of policy options for both short and long-term economic recovery.

The talk was followed by an engaging question-answer session, providing participants with an opportunity to gain further insights into the topic.

Both the NUS and Dr. Khan expressed their gratitude to High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal for organizing this insightful lecture.

This collaboration serves as a testament to the strong partnership between Pakistan's High Commission in Singapore and the NUS Institute of South Asian Studies in promoting academic discourse and fostering a deeper understanding of Pakistan's economic development.

