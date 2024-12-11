Pakistan’s highest peaks take center stage on International Mountains Day, emphasis on digital media for economic growth

Every year, International Mountains Day was observed in world including Pakistan to raise awareness among population about its significance for living creatures, wildlife and ecological balance for the nations prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Every year, International Mountains Day was observed in world including Pakistan to raise awareness among population about its significance for living creatures, wildlife and ecological balance for the nations prosperity.

The main objective of marking an international mountains day in Pakistan was raising mass awareness aimed at to improve the condition of mountains and populations living near them.

The theme of this year's International Mountain Day is “Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation and youth”.

Pakistan carried unique advantage in world as it is a home to five highest mountains peaks of over 8000 meters height including the world’s second tallest mountain K-2 (8,611meters) and 108 peaks above 7,000 meters on earth that needs proper projection on social media to attract l trekkers, mountaineers and adventure sports lovers from across the world to explore.

A country with centuries old Ghandhara and Indus civilizations, indigenous Kalash culture, geographical, and ethnic diversity, Pakistan’s 61 percent areas are covered by mountains including five of the world’s tallest picturesque peaks including K-2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbath (8,126m), Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), Broad Peak (8,047m) and Broad Peak Middle (8016m) that was beyond the human imagination.

Known as mountains’ wonder, Pakistan’s five peaks are among the 14 peaks of above 8,000 meters height found on this planet.

Inspite of 108 peaks of above 7,000 meters and thousands more peaks of above 6,000 and 5000 meters heights, Pakistan's economic revenue from mountains tourism was comparatively less than other forms of tourism that could be enhanced by prepare small videos of these treasures for social media to attract foreign tourists.

Pakistan’s northern cities including Gilgit, Chilas, Hunza, Sakardu, Astore in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Torghar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Suleman Range in DI Khan, merged areas in KP, Murree in northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir are the most suitable locations for mountains tourism.

In addition to archeological, religious and ecotourism attractions, Khyber Pakthunkhwa has bestowed with over 1,130 mountains peaks including picturesque Tirich Mir (7,708m), the tallest mountain peak in Hindukash range and the world highest outside Himalaya and Karakuram ranges and Boni Zom peak (6,542m) in Chitral, Flask Sair (5,957m) at Ushu Valley, Mankiyal peak (5,650m) in Swat, Malaka Parbath peak (5,290m) at Kaghan Valley Manshera, Miranjani peak (2,992m), Mukeshpur peak (9,200m) in Abbottabad, Koh-e-Suleman peak (3,487m) at DI Khan, and Elum peak (2800m) at Swat-Buner where substantial increase in number of mountaineers had been witnessed since 2023 courtesy to the government’s pro-tourism policies and massive investment in the tourism sector.

“Swat is my favorite hilly tourist destination due to its seven unique features including tallest snow-clad mountains peaks of Falak Sair, Elum and Mankiyal, 150 kilometers long fresh water of River Swat originating from Gabral mountain range, over 50 high altitude lakes including the famous Mahudhand, Ghandhara sites, Deodar and pine forest, which are second to none in any other districts of Pakistan,” said Abdul Basit, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

Appreciating Falik Sair and Elum mountains beauty, he said, “I had travelled to so many countries but could not find mountainous beauty of Swat anywhere that take tourists to lap of serene”, adding, skiing and skating at Malam Jabba, trout fish amid moderate to heavy snowfalls and Swat Motorway are others features making Swat a tourism capital of Pakistan.

The entire Malakand division has been opened for tourism due to Swat Motorway where millions of tourists and adventure sports lovers had visited Swat, Kurmat Dir Upper and Chitral besides Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran this year.

The enhanced roads infrastructure and tourism activities had generated wealth in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To reduce tourists load on established hilly stations, the KP Tourism Department and World Bank had signed an MoU for developing tourism integrated zones (ITZs) under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).

The feasibility studies for development of four ITZs at Mankial Swat 754 kanal, Thandiani Abbottabad 640 kanal, Ganol Manshera 480 kanal and Madaklasht Lower Chitral 540 kanal was on advanced stage and work on these new hilly stations would start soon.

The ITZs alongside infrastructure development including widening and rehabilitation of roads would make Pakistan an ideal destination for adventure and mountains sports.

These ITZs would be developed on modern lines that would turn Pakistan an international centre for mountaineers and adventurers.

Sajjad Hameed, General Manager, KP Culture and Tourism Authority said that 44 MoUs worth USD 8 billion signed between different departments of KP government and international firms during Dubai Expo where a Malaysian firm conducting feasibility studies on ITZs’ have given detailed presentations to investors.

“Foreign investors took keen interest to invest in KP mountains tourism, ITZs and water Sports Theme Park at Hund Swabi district at Duabi Expo,” he said adding, a theme park would be constructed on 400 kanal to promote water sports.

He said a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary KP has been formed for overseeing progress on these MoUs.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager, KPCTA said that 14 kilometers long cable car project to connect Kumrat valley Dir Upper and Madaklasht Chitral Lower were planned that on completion would attract over 10 million tourists annually to Malakand division.

Under Waterfall Project, he said waterfalls of Sajkot, Noori, Chajjian Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir, Umbrella Abbottabad would be developed and new camping pods at Larum Top and Shahin Bin Shahi Lower Dir, Kumrat Dir Upper, Broghal and Sorlaspur at Chitral Upper, Shangla, Samana Haripur, Sulatharn Swat and Kalam would be setup.

Shandor, Broghal and Gabin Jabba festival were planed while Kaghalasht snow festival has recently attracted tourists at Upper Dir in droves. Six new tourism development authorities for Kalam, Kumrat, Galiyat, Kaghan, Kalash and Peshawar were set up.

Ishtaiq Khan, Project Director C&TA for Merged Tribal Districts said that feasibility study of three mega projects including infrastructure development, construction of jeepable tracks and tourism events in merged areas has been started under Accelerated Implementation Program.

In the first phase, tourism spots would be developed in accessible areas while in the second phase these projects would be expanded to remote and far flung areas besides 10 camping pods would be established in tribal districts.

Abu Zafar Sadiq, Prominent mountaineer and President Alpine Club of Pakistan said Naltar Skardu, Kalam, Trich Mir, Murree and Malam Jabba were the most suitable destination for mountaineering and skiing sports if developed could attract international mountaineers throughout the year with positive impact on national economy.

He said Pakistan’s had produced great mountaineers like Ali Sadpara, Nazir Sabir, Ashraf Aman and Samina Khyal Baig who earned name for the country and Government’s patronage to this sector would help grow sustainable mountain tourism in the country.

APP/fam