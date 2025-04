Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Minority Coordinator for district Sanghar Rajesh Kumar Hardasani has strongly condemned India's India's war mongering and unfounded allegations on behalf of Pakistan's Hindu community.

In a video statement on Friday, Hardasani criticized India's move to unilaterally revoke the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a clear indication of its aggressive intentions.

"Pakistan is a sovereign nation and fully capable of giving a strong and fitting response to any provocation," he asserted. Hirdasani praised the decisions made by Pakistan’s National Security Committee, stating that the country's minority communities fully support these measures.

He emphasized that all religious minorities in Pakistan stand united with the nation and its armed forces, and ready to make any sacrifice necessary to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.