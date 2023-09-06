Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday said that the history of Pakistan was made up of sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan till today our brave Armed Forces have made eternal sacrifices for the protection of the country on September 6, 1965

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday said that the history of Pakistan was made up of sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan till today our brave Armed Forces have made eternal sacrifices for the protection of the country on September 6, 1965.

She said, in a message on the occasion of Defence Day, that the 1965 war was a great and historic event not only for our brave Armed Forces but also for the Indian forces.

She said in the 1965 war the whole nation became like a leaden wall that was impossible to defeat.

She said our Armed Force and nation responded to Indian aggression on every front.

Pakistani Armed Forces did not allow the enemy to take even an inch of the motherland, for which the entire nation paid tribute to the Pakistani armed Forces.

By showing courage and bravery, our Armed Forces sacrificed their lives to protect Pakistan and uprooted the enemy's feet and became invincible for the defense of the motherland, she noted.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said, "Today we have to renew our pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and we could always maintain the same spirit of faith and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved motherland Pakistan, the entire nation demonstrated during the 1965 war."