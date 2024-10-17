Pakistan's Hospitality Wins Hearts At SCO Summit: Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Thursday expressed her delight over the successful SCO summit and praised the gracious manner in which it was conducted.
In her exclusive talk with a private news channel, she noted that leaders of all SCO member states took to social media to express their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's traditional hospitality, showcasing the country's renowned warmth and welcoming nature.
She explained, "Pakistan has received widespread praise for hosting a successful Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which took place in Islamabad from October 15-16."
The event brought together leaders from various member states, including China, India, Russia, and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional cooperation and security, she highlighted.
According to Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the summit was a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan, showcasing the country's traditional hospitality and commitment to fostering strong regional ties.
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome he received at the multilateral conference, she mentioned.
"This gesture acknowledges Pakistan's hospitality during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad," she added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational20 minutes ago
-
90% agreement reached on 'Constitutional reforms', Says Senator Siddiqui2 hours ago
-
Agreement reached on judicial reforms: JUI-F chief10 hours ago
-
Illegal weapons recovered, murder suspects apprehended11 hours ago
-
Commissioner pushes for modern education, discipline in schools12 hours ago
-
Barrister Zafarullah congratulates nation on successful SCO summit12 hours ago
-
DC chairs high level meeting12 hours ago
-
CPO appreciates Rawalpindi Police, LEAs in ensuring foolproof security during SCO summit12 hours ago
-
Hosting of SCO honour for Pakistan: Muqam12 hours ago
-
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly12 hours ago
-
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 1712 hours ago
-
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs12 hours ago