Pakistan's Hospitality Wins Hearts At SCO Summit: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Thursday expressed her delight over the successful SCO summit and praised the gracious manner in which it was conducted.

In her exclusive talk with a private news channel, she noted that leaders of all SCO member states took to social media to express their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's traditional hospitality, showcasing the country's renowned warmth and welcoming nature. 

She explained, "Pakistan has received widespread praise for hosting a successful Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which took place in Islamabad from October 15-16."

The event brought together leaders from various member states, including China, India, Russia, and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional cooperation and security, she highlighted.

According to Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the summit was a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan, showcasing the country's traditional hospitality and commitment to fostering strong regional ties.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome he received at the multilateral conference, she mentioned.

"This gesture acknowledges Pakistan's hospitality during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad," she added.

