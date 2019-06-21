UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Hosting Of Refugees Is Exemplary: Shireen Mazari

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan's hosting of refugees is exemplary: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers had been exemplary and far beyond its resources.

In her message on 'The World Refugee Day' she said that Pakistan continued to host Afghan refugees despite loss of interest by the world community. Prime Minister Imran Khan had improved facilities for them, she added.

Dr Mazari stated that Pakistan had done all this despite not being a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention adding that in fact the country should sign the Convention as it had gone far beyond its requirements without gaining any benefits and there was always more everyone could do better viz treatment of refugees.

It was shameful "the way developed rich states have closed their doors to refugees, or been selective in admitting refugees based on religion, or skills, or worse still paid money to Muslim states to host refugees on their behalf,' she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Money Muslim All Refugee

Recent Stories

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

13 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

13 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

15 minutes ago

US Mission of SDC Condemns IS Plot to Bomb Pittsbu ..

15 minutes ago

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Supp ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.