ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said Pakistan's hosting of refugees in vast numbers had been exemplary and far beyond its resources.

In her message on 'The World Refugee Day' she said that Pakistan continued to host Afghan refugees despite loss of interest by the world community. Prime Minister Imran Khan had improved facilities for them, she added.

Dr Mazari stated that Pakistan had done all this despite not being a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention adding that in fact the country should sign the Convention as it had gone far beyond its requirements without gaining any benefits and there was always more everyone could do better viz treatment of refugees.

It was shameful "the way developed rich states have closed their doors to refugees, or been selective in admitting refugees based on religion, or skills, or worse still paid money to Muslim states to host refugees on their behalf,' she added.