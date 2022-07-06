Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor has directed Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) to ensure provision of optimum facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor has directed Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) to ensure provision of optimum facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.

Talking to the officials of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, he expressed his hope that the facilities being provided by the Saudi government this year would make it easier for pilgrims from across the globe, including Pakistan, to perform Hajj rituals.

The minister was told that Muavineen were also being deployed at all the three places to guide and assist the pilgrims for which a more integrated strategy has been formulated.

Minister lauded government's step to reduce hajj expenditure and provide subsidy worth Rs 150,000 to every pilgrim performing Hajj.

He said the subsidy amount has been transferred by the Federal Government to the account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which would be credited in to the account of pilgrims after their return to the homeland after performing Hajj.

He urged Pakistani Pilgrims to ensure respect for the holy Haram and obey Saudi laws during their stay for Hajj rituals.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Tent Village in Mina where about one million Hujjaj from across the globe would perform Hajj rituals.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements made by Pakistani Hajj mission for provision of facilities to Hujjaj.