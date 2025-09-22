Pakistan's Humanitarian Aid For Gaza Arrives At El-Arish Airport , Egypt
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the fourth shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the fourth shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday.
A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt in the afternoon.
Officials from embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to the residents of Gaza.
The relief items include flour bags, rice, chick peas, cooking oil, fruit cocktails and sweet corns.
The government and people of Pakistan are profoundly thankful to the Egyptian government under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance from the government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.
A total of 23 humanitarian and relief consignments from Pakistan have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza including this shipment. This brings the total quantity delivered so far to 2227 tonnes.
More humanitarian consignments from Pakistan are on their way, which will be dispatched in days ahead.
Recent Stories
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer31 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt33 seconds ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case34 seconds ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire14 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2436 seconds ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division15 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reviews flood relief measures in Bahawalnagar15 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation orders crackdown against hardcore criminals24 seconds ago
-
CPO awards commendation certificates to outstanding Traffic Officers25 seconds ago
-
Agreement with KSA to further strengthen relations: Musadik27 seconds ago