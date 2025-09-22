Open Menu

Pakistan's Humanitarian Aid For Gaza Arrives At El-Arish Airport , Egypt

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the fourth shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday

A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt in the afternoon.

Officials from embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to the residents of Gaza.

The relief items include flour bags, rice, chick peas, cooking oil, fruit cocktails and sweet corns.

The government and people of Pakistan are profoundly thankful to the Egyptian government under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance from the government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.

A total of 23 humanitarian and relief consignments from Pakistan have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza including this shipment. This brings the total quantity delivered so far to 2227 tonnes.

More humanitarian consignments from Pakistan are on their way, which will be dispatched in days ahead.

