Pakistan’s humanitarian support reaches Malaysia safely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The second shipment of humanitarian aid for Malaysia has arrived in Kuala Lumpur after departing from Islamabad International Airport last night on a chartered flight carrying 40 tons of relief items sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The relief consignment consisted of tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats and life jackets. With this, it makes total 80 tons of relief consignments which are dispatched to flood-hit areas of Malaysia.

Upon arrival, the consignment received by representatives of Pakistan Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees of Malaysia.