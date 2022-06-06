UrduPoint.com

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Pakistan's iconic truck art has been unveiled in Canadian capital Ottawa where a wall on the Bank Street was painted live by a team of Pakistani artists.

The event brought together members of the Pakistani diaspora, Canadian government officials, city and public representatives and people from all walks of life to witness a live exhibition of Pakistan's iconic and vibrant truck art.

Pakistani High Commissioner Zaheer A. Janjua, Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson, City Councillor Catherine McKenney and officials of Global Affairs Canada were also present on the occasion.

The event was part of celebrations to mark 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Canada.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani High Commissioner said Pakistan's relations with Canada are vibrant, close and cordial and this cultural event is a manifestation and demonstration of our friendship.

He also praised the Pakistani diaspora in Canada, calling them a strategic asset and real ambassadors of Pakistan.

