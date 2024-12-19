Pakistan’s ICT Exports Reach Record $3.223 Billion, NA Told
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, stated that remittances from Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services hit a record high of $3.223 billion in exports during the fiscal year 2023-24.
In response to Malik Shakir Bashir Awan’s question in the National Assembly, she highlighted that Pakistan’s ICT sector saw a 24% growth, adding US$ 627 million to the US$ 2.596 billion achieved in FY 2022-23.
Minister Khawaja highlighted that the
IT & ITeS industry achieved a record trade surplus of US$ 2.827 billion in FY 2023-24, marking a 22.31% increase from the previous year’s surplus of US$ 2.297 billion.
Despite the services sector’s overall trade deficit, the ICT sector led the way, contributing 41.29% of total service exports, with other business services following at $1.550 billion.
Shaza Fatima also pointed to Pakistan’s efforts in workforce development, including the DigiSkills.
pk program, which has seen over 4.5 million enrollments in high-demand freelancing courses, empowering youth, especially women, to capitalize on global freelance markets.
Furthermore, over 6,100 professionals have been certified in cutting-edge technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, ensuring a competitive edge in the global market.
The Minister emphasized the success of initiatives like the Academia Bridge program, which has trained over 1,600 graduates in high-demand IT skills, and the launch of new IT parks across the country. The Islamabad IT Park, scheduled for completion by 2025, will create 7,500 jobs and add $70 million annually to IT exports, while the Karachi IT Park, set for 2027, is expected to create 15,000 jobs and contribute $100 million annually.
Minister Khawaja expressed confidence that these efforts, alongside the establishment of 250 co-working centers for freelancers by 2027, will strengthen Pakistan’s position as a leading player in the global IT landscape.
