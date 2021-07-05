(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that owing to the good policies of the federal government, the image of Pakistan was improving in the world and dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan's new Pakistan was coming true through his visionary leadership.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at village Darwaish after the inauguration of the electricity project.

The minister said that fiscal budget 2021-22 was people friendly, there was no reason for the opposition to criticize the budget, adding the focus of the federal government was the welfare of the people.

Omer Ayub while terming the handing over Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) a good decision for the youth of the district said it would provide job opportunities in the area.

He said that the development of Haripur was historical and the district had become a hub of commercial activities and people would be benefited from the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and educational projects .

In the public gathering, KP minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub and other leaders of the district were also present.