UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Image Improving In World Through Govt's Policies : Omer Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan's image improving in world through govt's policies : Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that owing to the good policies of the federal government, the image of Pakistan was improving in the world and dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan's new Pakistan was coming true through his visionary leadership.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at village Darwaish after the inauguration of the electricity project.

The minister said that fiscal budget 2021-22 was people friendly, there was no reason for the opposition to criticize the budget, adding the focus of the federal government was the welfare of the people.

Omer Ayub while terming the handing over Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) a good decision for the youth of the district said it would provide job opportunities in the area.

He said that the development of Haripur was historical and the district had become a hub of commercial activities and people would be benefited from the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and educational projects .

In the public gathering, KP minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub and other leaders of the district were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Budget Job Haripur Hub From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Economic Integration Committee holds 6th virtual m ..

1 minute ago

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

46 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Group renews agreement with Meisheng Investme ..

1 hour ago

RTA rolls out training of delivery bike drivers

2 hours ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.