Pakistan’s Importance Enhanced After Marka-e-Haq Victory: Malik Iftikhar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary Malik Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday said Pakistan’s importance had enhanced after the victory in the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary Malik Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday said Pakistan’s importance had enhanced after the victory in the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth).
It was all because of the Pakistan Army which made the country proud by making the enemy to lick the dust, he said while addressing a ceremony here at Zarkhoon Plaza in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.
Vice Chairman of Central Traders Association Rawalpindi Cantt Zeeshan Sheikh, in his address, said our forefathers had achieved independence from the British with immense sacrifices and the Pakistan Army made its defence invincible.
Pakistan, he said, was now in strong hands. After the victory against India, Pakistan became an important country, recognized around the world, he added.
islam Group Patron-in-Chief Farman Khan, Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Sajjad, President Mushtaq Khan, General Secretary Wajihuddin Khan, Senior Vice President Imran Kayani, Chaudhry Khurram and Imran Khan, besides a large number of people, were also present at the ceremony.
APP/mwc-ihn
Recent Stories
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests13 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties33 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan53 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED15 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University15 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab15 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Ma'arka-e-Haq with Grand Ceremony & Sculpture Inauguration26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi vows foolproof security in Independence Day message: “Your Safety, Our Honor”26 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings26 minutes ago