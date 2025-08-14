Pakistan’s importance enhanced after Marka-e-Haq victory: Malik Iftikhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary Malik Iftikhar Ahmad on Wednesday said Pakistan’s importance had enhanced after the victory in the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth).

It was all because of the Pakistan Army which made the country proud by making the enemy to lick the dust, he said while addressing a ceremony here at Zarkhoon Plaza in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Vice Chairman of Central Traders Association Rawalpindi Cantt Zeeshan Sheikh, in his address, said our forefathers had achieved independence from the British with immense sacrifices and the Pakistan Army made its defence invincible.

Pakistan, he said, was now in strong hands. After the victory against India, Pakistan became an important country, recognized around the world, he added.

islam Group Patron-in-Chief Farman Khan, Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Sajjad, President Mushtaq Khan, General Secretary Wajihuddin Khan, Senior Vice President Imran Kayani, Chaudhry Khurram and Imran Khan, besides a large number of people, were also present at the ceremony.

