Pakistan's Imran Khan Calls India's Revocation Of Jammu, Kashmir Special Status 'Fatal Mistake'

Wed 05th February 2020

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called India's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status a "fatal mistake," and one influenced by right-wing ideology, during an address to the Pakistan-led Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday

"August 5 was a fatal mistake and Modi cannot back down now. He did this because he got a big mandate in the elections," Khan said, as quoted by Pakistan's Geo news broadcaster.

The Pakistani prime minister stated his belief that India's decision to end the region's partial autonomy would eventually lead to Jammu and Kashmir's independence as the international community's attention was increasingly turning to the disputed region, the broadcaster stated.

Khan also seemed to connect Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to strip the region of its special status to the influence of the Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"He [Modi] brought RSS's philosophy up. RSS is an organisation inspired by Hitler and Nazis. The RSS admires Aryan race theory and the RSSs' founding fathers have lauded the Nazi's in their books. They used to think they could ethnically cleanse Muslims," Khan stated, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The Pakistani prime minister also stated that he believed India might conduct a false flag operation in Jammu and Kashmir that could be used as justification for New Delhi to exert greater authority in the region, the broadcaster reported.

In August, New Delhi stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy and divided the region into two union territories under the control of the Indian Federal government, before imposing a communications blackout that lasted for nearly six months. Partial internet access was restored in the region in January.

