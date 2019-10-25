(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that inclusion of Pakistan in the list of the 10 best business environment countries in the world was a good omen and was the result of incumbent government's best economic policies.

He felicitating the nation said that according to the World Bank Group's Ease of Doing Business 2020 studies Pakistan was included in the list of the 10 best business environment countries in the world, according to a statement.

He said that according to the World Bank's annual report, Pakistan had made six reforms in the last one year, which had improved its ranking from 136 to 108.

Imran Ismail said that it was also clear evidence that the country wason the right path of progress. Positive role on part of each and everyone in this regard was the need of the hour.