Open Menu

Pakistan's Independence Day Celebrated In Jakarta

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Pakistan's Independence day celebrated in Jakarta

The Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta celebrated the 76" anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, with traditional fervor in a simple but dignified ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta celebrated the 76" anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, with traditional fervor in a simple but dignified ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistani diaspora along with their families, friends from Indonesia, and media representatives, said a press release on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Charge d' Affairs Muhammad Faisal Fayyaz hoisted the national flag and read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jakarta Independence Indonesia August Media From

Recent Stories

Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

Zulfi's cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari quit PTI

7 minutes ago
 GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate c ..

GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate change resilience, community aw ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to revers ..

Blinken says still 'space for diplomacy' to reverse Niger coup

7 minutes ago
 Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Kar ..

Culture dept asked to clear heritage status of Karoonjhar Mountain

7 minutes ago
 5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

5 senior officers reshuffled in KP

34 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf ext ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extends felicitations to Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago
Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Pro ..

Meeting discuss progress on Balakot Hydropower Project

52 minutes ago
 KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer w ..

KUOWA appreciates VC KU for honouring an officer with Best Officer of Year Award ..

46 minutes ago
 Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durab ..

Resolving Kashmir issue is only key bringing durable peace in South Asia: PM AJK ..

39 minutes ago
 Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 ..

Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 complaints in 6 months

39 minutes ago
 PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

PMDC announces new date of MDCAT-2023

39 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

Tree plantation drive kicks off in Mirpurkhas

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan