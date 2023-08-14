The embassy of Pakistan in the Netherlands celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day here on Monday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in the Netherlands celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day here on Monday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House which was attended by a number of Pakistani community members including, students, women and children from different parts of the Netherlands.

The national flag was hoisted by Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar at the tune of the national anthem. Special messages of the President and the Prime Minister on this auspicious occasion were read out to the audience.

Shahroz Kashif, a renowned Pakistani mountaineer, also attended the flag-hoisting ceremony. He is the youngest mountaineer who climbed the K2 on 27 July 2021. He also addressed the participants and informed them about his plans to fly the Pakistani flag on the top of all 14 eight-thousander mountains. Kashif is on a visit to the Netherlands to project tourism potential of the country.

The ambassador in his address paid tribute to the national heroes of the Pakistan movement.

He informed about Pakistan � the Netherlands bilateral relations and the celebrations being held in the Hague and Islamabad to commemorate 75 years of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries this year.

He also emphasized remembering Kashmiri brothers and sisters in our prayers who are facing persecution in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He reiterated Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

The ambassador appreciated the Pakistani community's active role. He urged the community members to continue to play a constructive role in improving relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

A group of young Pakistani diplomats who are in the Hague to attend a training programme at the Clingendael Institute as part of Pakistan -Netherlands cooperation also attended the event.

The ceremony ended with prayers for the prosperity, safety and economic stability of Pakistan.