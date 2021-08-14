UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Independence Incomplete Without Kashmir's Liberation: Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said Pakistan's independence is incomplete without liberation of Kashmir

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said Pakistan's independence is incomplete without liberation of Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion of country's independence day, he said the entire nation stood with Kashmiri brothers in their just freedom struggle.

He said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation or country would tolerate its jugular vein remains under the sword of the enemy.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah supported the Kashmir cause even before the independence of Pakistan, he said adding it was his desire that Kashmiris especially Muslims should get their socio-economic rights and justice.

Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to make country prosperous and developed.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir untill the achievement of their right to self-determination.

