HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The National and international experts have highlighted the potential for over 200 diverse indigenous products in Pakistan to successfully penetrate global markets. Products such as Sindhri Mango, Kinnow, Chilies, Basmati rice, Sindhi Topi Ajrak, Lungi, and date palm are among those eligible for Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

Addressing the seminar held under the Sindhri Mango Geographical Indication (GI) project at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, the dean of the faculty of crop production Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar emphasized the swift global recognition of various indigenous products and the critical role of GI registration in maintaining their standards and quality.

"We must play a role in earning global acclaim for countless indigenous products in Sindh, including the Sindhri Mango from Mirpur Khas, the henna from Mehar and Tharo Shah, Kunri's chilies, Mehar's barfi, Hyderabad's bangles, Khairpur's dates and Larkana's guava," he added.

Peter Damary, the international consultant for the Sindhri Mango GI project, highlighted the merit of geographical indication registration for numerous products in Pakistan, including those from Sindh. Establishing a "Made in Pakistan" standard for these indigenous products could serve as a potential economic tool to promote and boost both national and international trade, enabling Pakistani products to be sold at premium prices.

The national consultant for the Sindhri Mango GI project, Ms. Noor Asfia, emphasized that over 200 products in the country are eligible for global branding. "It is imperative for us to consider how the rest of the world is progressing rapidly. In this regard, academia and industry must play their respective roles", she stated.

She noted that Kunri, a city in Sindh, contributes 83% to the country's exports and 3% to global exports in chili. She added that they have registered Hyderabad (Sindh) Bangles under GI, following which Hyderabad in India also got registered.

Director of advanced studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi stated that besides agricultural products, items such as Sindhi caps, handicrafts and cultural artifacts can also be eligible for GI registration in Sindh.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor's Advisor on Academic Affairs Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, and Director ORIC Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano also addressed. The event witnessed a large number of faculty and students. Earlier, the team also visited various faculties, including the Malir and horticulture mango garden.