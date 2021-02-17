(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Tuesday said that Pakistan's industrial and agriculture sector was improving day by day.

The agriculture sector could not achieve high growth rate due to lack of modern research and unusual environmental situation, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the Covid-19, pandemic had affected many countries, and this was the reason for delay in the program. The IMF, he said had imposed condition for increasing power tariff. In reply to a question about Senate elections, he said all the party members would cast vote in favor of PTI candidates.

To a question about awarding ticket to Faisal Vawda, the minister said that current leadership had decided to keep party member in the Cabinet and Senate. He stated that Faisal Vawda was facing a case before election commission. To another question, he said we didn't have any information that Maryam Nawaz was planning to move abroad. About Senate elections, he said the ruling party was committed to hold Senate elections in a transparent manner. He added open balloting system would be adopted to achieve the objectives. He further stated that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had also made discussion in the Charter of Democracy (CoD), for conducting future elections with open balloting.