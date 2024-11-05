SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo, jointly organized by the University of Sargodha

and Everest International, will kick off on November 9, 2024, at the Lahore Expo Centre.

The three-day event will bring together over 130 national and international companies

from various industries, showcasing cutting-edge machinery and innovative ideas

to advance Pakistan's industrial sector. Exhibitors will include companies specializing

in CNC machinery, mechanical equipment, industrial components, automotive and

motorcycle parts, hardware tools, construction and decoration materials, renewable

energy solutions, and more. The event will feature prominent Chinese companies

displaying their latest machinery and technology advancements.

Addressing a press briefing, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, emphasized

that the university was committed to promoting education, supporting economic development,

and advancing modern technologies in Pakistan. He described the partnership for Pakistan

Industrial Expo as part of these ongoing efforts. This year’s Pakistan Industrial Expo was

not just a showcase of industrial capabilities; it was a convergence of innovation,

collaboration, and economic opportunities, he added.

Director of Everest International Expo Mr. Wang Zehai, expressed pride in the support

from numerous business associations, highlighting the event’s role in fostering economic

growth and technological advancement in Pakistan.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, confirmed the university's

active participation in the Pakistan Industrial Expo. The Punjab University would showcase

a range of its innovative products at the event. Dr Shah praised the expo as a valuable

initiative for Pakistan’s industrial sector, emphasizing the importance of holding such

events regularly to stimulate industrial activities and pave the way for economic growth.

Managing Partner at Everest International Expo Armaghan Muqeem, reiterated a commitment

to strengthening Pakistani industries through collaboration during the three-day event.

Deputy General Manager at Everest International Expo Zeeshan Hashmi described the

expo as a unique opportunity to shape the future of Pakistan’s industry, ensuring the

benefits reach society at large. He extended an invitation to stakeholders across all

sectors of Pakistan’s industrial landscape to participate in Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024.