Pakistan's Industrial Expo On 9th Nov In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo, jointly organized by the University of Sargodha
and Everest International, will kick off on November 9, 2024, at the Lahore Expo Centre.
The three-day event will bring together over 130 national and international companies
from various industries, showcasing cutting-edge machinery and innovative ideas
to advance Pakistan's industrial sector. Exhibitors will include companies specializing
in CNC machinery, mechanical equipment, industrial components, automotive and
motorcycle parts, hardware tools, construction and decoration materials, renewable
energy solutions, and more. The event will feature prominent Chinese companies
displaying their latest machinery and technology advancements.
Addressing a press briefing, UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, emphasized
that the university was committed to promoting education, supporting economic development,
and advancing modern technologies in Pakistan. He described the partnership for Pakistan
Industrial Expo as part of these ongoing efforts. This year’s Pakistan Industrial Expo was
not just a showcase of industrial capabilities; it was a convergence of innovation,
collaboration, and economic opportunities, he added.
Director of Everest International Expo Mr. Wang Zehai, expressed pride in the support
from numerous business associations, highlighting the event’s role in fostering economic
growth and technological advancement in Pakistan.
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, confirmed the university's
active participation in the Pakistan Industrial Expo. The Punjab University would showcase
a range of its innovative products at the event. Dr Shah praised the expo as a valuable
initiative for Pakistan’s industrial sector, emphasizing the importance of holding such
events regularly to stimulate industrial activities and pave the way for economic growth.
Managing Partner at Everest International Expo Armaghan Muqeem, reiterated a commitment
to strengthening Pakistani industries through collaboration during the three-day event.
Deputy General Manager at Everest International Expo Zeeshan Hashmi described the
expo as a unique opportunity to shape the future of Pakistan’s industry, ensuring the
benefits reach society at large. He extended an invitation to stakeholders across all
sectors of Pakistan’s industrial landscape to participate in Pakistan Industrial Expo 2024.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unique Group student Fatima Ali wins gold at music conference30 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inspects healthcare, education facilities in Jalalpur Pirwala32 seconds ago
-
DC reviews development projects36 seconds ago
-
Four swindlers held from cattle market39 seconds ago
-
‘Khelta Punjab Program’ hockey competitions begin42 seconds ago
-
Police arrest crime surge by target-based operations; dacoities down by 83% in 202410 minutes ago
-
407 dacoit gangs busted in 202410 minutes ago
-
DC informs NIM delegation about Sialkot’s significant contribution to national economy11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 152 properties11 minutes ago
-
PITB Geo-Tags 3,600 mines through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App20 minutes ago
-
SNGPL legal adviser appointed20 minutes ago