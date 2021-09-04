(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid arrived in Kabul, the editor-in-chief of the Dunya Media Group of Pakistan said on Saturday.

"ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid arrived Kabul this morning leading delegation of senior Pakistani officials," Kamran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan specified that Hamid was invited to Afghanistan by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization). The upcoming talks will focus on security and economic and trade ties of the nations in the near future, the media official reported.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Director of the Political Office of the Taliban Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai and the Pakistani ambassador to Qatar negotiated the current situation and the future reconstruction of Afghanistan, according to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

The Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, completing a weeks-long nationwide offensive and ousting the US-backed government. Thousands of Afghans afterward tried to escape the country out of fear of reprisals from the Islamist group. The allied evacuations completed on August 31.