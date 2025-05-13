Pakistan's Invincible Defense Recognized Globally: Tariq Fazal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday that Pakistan has emerged victorious on all fronts.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan exposed India’s aggressive designs and reaffirming its commitment to peace without compromising sovereignty.
He said the whole world witnessed Pakistan's efforts for peace while India faced humiliation following a failed false-flag operation.
“Pakistan’s invincible defense capabilities have been acknowledged globally,” he stated.
He added that Pakistan’s consistent narrative of dialogue and peaceful resolution was welcomed by the international community, while the extremist Hindutva ideology of the Modi government stood exposed.
“They thought Pakistan would be an easy target, but were forced to retreat,” he remarked. “The notion of Indian hegemony has collapsed.”
Chaudhary asserted that Pakistan has redefined its global image by showcasing unity, resilience, and determination.
“A new chapter has begun, one of strength, dignity, and national rebirth,” he concluded.
