UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Islamic Identity Damaged, Claims Maulana Fazl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:09 PM

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

Expressing his dismay, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemns the distressing events that took place on May 9 and called upon the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asserted on Monday that Pakistan's portrayal as an Islamic state on the global stage had been tarnished, and it had transitioned into a secular state.

Expressing his dismay, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the distressing events that took place on May 9 and called upon the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

He strongly criticized the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, alleging that his alliance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a consequence of the occupation of Kashmir. Additionally, he blamed the PTI government for causing damage to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and destroying the national economy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made these statements during a press conference held in Peshawar on Monday.

He emphasized the need for a foreign policy that would benefit Pakistan among the community of nations.

Regarding the upcoming general elections, the central shura (council) of the party called for preparations in all four provinces. Furthermore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that intra-party elections would be held on the first day of Moharram and indicated plans to open party membership nationwide.

Expressing his concerns, he highlighted the irony of friendly countries refusing to provide loans to Pakistan, while those accusing others of being "thieves" were receiving financial support. He underscored Pakistan's current economic crisis.

Regarding the coalition government's budget, Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged it as balanced and urged the authorities to alleviate the burden on the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Narendra Modi CPEC Alliance May All Government

Recent Stories

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

13 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

13 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

23 minutes ago
 Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

42 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

43 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.