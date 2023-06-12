(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asserted on Monday that Pakistan's portrayal as an Islamic state on the global stage had been tarnished, and it had transitioned into a secular state.

Expressing his dismay, Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned the distressing events that took place on May 9 and called upon the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

He strongly criticized the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, alleging that his alliance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a consequence of the occupation of Kashmir. Additionally, he blamed the PTI government for causing damage to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and destroying the national economy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made these statements during a press conference held in Peshawar on Monday.

He emphasized the need for a foreign policy that would benefit Pakistan among the community of nations.

Regarding the upcoming general elections, the central shura (council) of the party called for preparations in all four provinces. Furthermore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that intra-party elections would be held on the first day of Moharram and indicated plans to open party membership nationwide.

Expressing his concerns, he highlighted the irony of friendly countries refusing to provide loans to Pakistan, while those accusing others of being "thieves" were receiving financial support. He underscored Pakistan's current economic crisis.

Regarding the coalition government's budget, Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged it as balanced and urged the authorities to alleviate the burden on the general public.