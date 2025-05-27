Pakistan’s IT Exports Have Potential To Teach $30 Billion: SAPM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Minister of State for Heritage and Cultural Division Huzaifa Rehman has said that Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports can reach $30 billion with proper utilization of available resources.
He made these remarks while addressing a special ceremony held in his honor at the Law College Auditorium, Punjab University, here on Tuesday. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Director school of Communication Studies (SCS) Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director Alumni Office Prof Dr Hamid Saeed, Prof. Dr. Noshina Saleem, Prof. Dr. Lubna Zaheer, Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, Prof. Dr. Mian Hanan Ahmad, Dr. Asysha Ashfaq, Dr. Khuram Shehzad and a large number of students.
In his address, Huzaifa Rehman, who is also the PU alumnus, expressed deep gratitude to Punjab University, particularly the School of Communication Studies, for its pivotal role in shaping his professional journey. He emphasized the importance of contributing to national development, stating, “Pakistan has given us so much, now is the time to give back.”
He highlighted that true friendships and loyalties are tested in difficult times, pointing out the challenges public figures often face, including fear of accountability. He credited his parents and PU teachers for his success and reiterated the crucial role of education in personal and national progress. “Education is the foundation of success, and visiting my alma mater today has given me immense joy and pride,” he added.
The SAPM also paid tribute to his late mentors Prof Dr Ahsan Akhtar Naz and Prof Dr Mughees-ud-din Sheikh for their service to the university and their impact on his life.
He expressed appreciation to Prof Dr Muhammad Ali for organizing the ceremony and pledged his continued support for PU.
On the occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali praised the inclusion of a PU alumnus in the Federal cabinet at a young age, calling it a moment of pride for the university. He encouraged students to remain committed to their goals, stressing that hard work and dedication are the keys to success. “Our graduates have gone on to become renowned judges, lawyers, bureaucrats, ministers, engineers, and academics. PU is proud of its legacy and values,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor also underscored the importance of economic stability and technological advancement in achieving national pride and sovereignty. Referring to the recent Pak-India conflict, he remarked that “for the first time since the war, people are feeling a renewed pride in the green passport,” and lauded the resolve of the Pakistan Army and its people in defending the country. Quoting DG ISPR, he said, “You stop our water, we’ll stop your breathing,” emphasizing national resilience.
Earlier, in her welcome address, Prof Dr Abida Ashraf described Huzaifa Rehman as a shining example for SCS students. She praised his ability to balance journalism with academic excellence and urged students to remain focused on their dreams without compromising on hard work, dedication, and integrity.
Later, in a gesture of appreciation and pride, Punjab University honored Huzaifa Rehman with souvenirs, acknowledging his notable contributions and his journey as a valued alumnus.
