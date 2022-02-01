(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The experts at a webinar believed that Pakistan's IT sector was set to grow exponentially in the coming months and years with its IT exports growing from $2.1 billion to approximately $3.5 billion this fiscal year.

The IT industry in Pakistan is burgeoning and the government is taking the right steps for its further growth, including enhancing the number of IT graduates from 25,000 to 50,000 and setting up software technology parks.

These were some of the views expressed at a webinar organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan Toronto on the theme of "Pakistan Canada IT Cooperation: Connecting the Dots", said a press release received here Tuesday.

The participants said Pakistan's government was also improving access to capital by IT companies, reducing tax disputes, enhancing the financial structure of IT companies and listing them at the stock exchange.

The objectives of the webinar were to provide a platform for interaction between Pakistan-origin professionals at Canadian IT corporations and IT industry and academia from Pakistan.

In his opening remarks Abdul Hameed, Consul General of Pakistan, Toronto, said that it was widely believed that Pakistan has the potential to claim a much higher share of the market than it currently enjoys.

He also shared the statistics about the size and growth trajectory of ICT sector of Canada, and highlighted the key sectors within the ICT sector which witnessed high growth and the top ICT players in Canada.

Osman Nasir, MD PSEB, said large technology parks were being set up in the mega cities, in addition to establishing software technology parks in second and third tier cities.

Barkan Saeed, Ex-President PASHA, highlighted the initiatives being taken, such as Special Technology Zones (STZs), where companies would have exemption from local and international taxes and import duties on import of equipment and the cash reward scheme for companies.

Hassan Naqvi, President CM Inc., opined that the major issue hampering Pakistan's growth in North America was of perception. He shared the view that one way for perception management is to combine it with tourism.

Kewan Khawaja, CEO Techlogix, recommended that more Pakistani delegations should visit ITC events in Canada and North America and with change in traditional sales model, CEOs from Pakistani ITC companies need to attend and speak on international events to mark their presence.

Jehan Ali, CEO M/s MobileLIVE, shared the opportunities in Canada ICT sector, and mentioned that as a great majority of the companies in Canada were small companies with a major challenge of cost-effectiveness, that could be addressed by Pakistani ICT companies.

Managing Partner GoSaaS Inc. Hassan Ramay, stressed the need for specialization by the Pakistani ICT companies, instead of marketing and going for work in all sectors such as AI, Cloud, Big Data, etc.

Founder and Partner of M/s iSecurity Consulting, Canada Raheel Qureshi, highlighted that there was a major talent shortage globally in the ICT sector, leading to globalization of the positions.