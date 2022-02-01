UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's IT Exports Set To Touch $3.5 Billion Mark This Year: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan's IT exports set to touch $3.5 billion mark this year: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The experts at a webinar believed that Pakistan's IT sector was set to grow exponentially in the coming months and years with its IT exports growing from $2.1 billion to approximately $3.5 billion this fiscal year.

The IT industry in Pakistan is burgeoning and the government is taking the right steps for its further growth, including enhancing the number of IT graduates from 25,000 to 50,000 and setting up software technology parks.

These were some of the views expressed at a webinar organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan Toronto on the theme of "Pakistan Canada IT Cooperation: Connecting the Dots", said a press release received here Tuesday.

The participants said Pakistan's government was also improving access to capital by IT companies, reducing tax disputes, enhancing the financial structure of IT companies and listing them at the stock exchange.

The objectives of the webinar were to provide a platform for interaction between Pakistan-origin professionals at Canadian IT corporations and IT industry and academia from Pakistan.

In his opening remarks Abdul Hameed, Consul General of Pakistan, Toronto, said that it was widely believed that Pakistan has the potential to claim a much higher share of the market than it currently enjoys.

He also shared the statistics about the size and growth trajectory of ICT sector of Canada, and highlighted the key sectors within the ICT sector which witnessed high growth and the top ICT players in Canada.

Osman Nasir, MD PSEB, said large technology parks were being set up in the mega cities, in addition to establishing software technology parks in second and third tier cities.

Barkan Saeed, Ex-President PASHA, highlighted the initiatives being taken, such as Special Technology Zones (STZs), where companies would have exemption from local and international taxes and import duties on import of equipment and the cash reward scheme for companies.

Hassan Naqvi, President CM Inc., opined that the major issue hampering Pakistan's growth in North America was of perception. He shared the view that one way for perception management is to combine it with tourism.

Kewan Khawaja, CEO Techlogix, recommended that more Pakistani delegations should visit ITC events in Canada and North America and with change in traditional sales model, CEOs from Pakistani ITC companies need to attend and speak on international events to mark their presence.

Jehan Ali, CEO M/s MobileLIVE, shared the opportunities in Canada ICT sector, and mentioned that as a great majority of the companies in Canada were small companies with a major challenge of cost-effectiveness, that could be addressed by Pakistani ICT companies.

Managing Partner GoSaaS Inc. Hassan Ramay, stressed the need for specialization by the Pakistani ICT companies, instead of marketing and going for work in all sectors such as AI, Cloud, Big Data, etc.

Founder and Partner of M/s iSecurity Consulting, Canada Raheel Qureshi, highlighted that there was a major talent shortage globally in the ICT sector, leading to globalization of the positions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Stock Exchange Exports Import Canada Visit Toronto Nasir Market All From Government Industry Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

47 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

47 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

48 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

48 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

49 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>