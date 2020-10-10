UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's IT Exports Surge By 24% Despite Covid-19: Fed IT Minister

Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has said that despite the coronavirus outbreak, the IT exports of Pakistan have increased by 24 percent in the financial year 2019-20, as compared to the financial year 2018-19

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Intellectual Property Excellence Awards co-hosted by the Intellectual Property Association of Pakistan and Brands Foundation at a hotel here on Saturday.

He said that a 36 percent increase in IT exports was recorded in August 2020 as compared to August 2019. The IT exports of Pakistan have been increased from $ 178 million in August 2019 to the US $ 242 million in August 2020.

On this occasion, the Federal IT Minister also distributed awards and certificates under different categories.

Syed Aminul Haq has said that if intellectual property is protected then the country will develop. There is a lack of awareness among the people regarding intellectual property, he added.

The Federal Minister also called for the need to create awareness about intellectual property among the students of educational institutions.

The Federal Minister said that if the intellectual Property Association of Pakistan has any suggestions, we will convey the suggestions to the Prime Minister.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to simplify the doing of business and the government would extend full cooperation in this regard.

He said that Digital Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we are working under this vision. "We are trying to make things better," he added. The Federal Minister said that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce is a very big and important organization and as the Federal Minister he wants to cooperate with KCCI. We want to sign a memorandum of understanding with the KCCI, for cooperation in IT and Telecommunication, he added Addressing the function, Chairman, Intellectual Property Association of Pakistan, Farhan Hanif said that just as lands are grabbed, so is the creation of the people.

He said that the protection of the intellectual property is a must for the promotion of business in the country.

Chief Executive of Brands Foundation Sheikh Rashid Alam also spoke on the occasion.

