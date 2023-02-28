UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Italian Mission Following Capsized Vessel Incident: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan's Italian Mission following capsized vessel incident: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Embassy of Pakistan in Italy continued to vigorously follow the case of Pakistanis aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Italy on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

In different tweets on the social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office said, "A senior Embassy official today met 16 Pakistani survivors of capsized vessel.

They seemed in good physical condition. According to them there were 20 Pakistanis on the ship. The embassy is in close contact with Italian authorities to verify the status of the 4 missing Pakistanis."

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Social Media Twitter Italy Sunday

Recent Stories

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

17 minutes ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

24 minutes ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

25 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

24 minutes ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.