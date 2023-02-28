ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Embassy of Pakistan in Italy continued to vigorously follow the case of Pakistanis aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Italy on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

In different tweets on the social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office said, "A senior Embassy official today met 16 Pakistani survivors of capsized vessel.

They seemed in good physical condition. According to them there were 20 Pakistanis on the ship. The embassy is in close contact with Italian authorities to verify the status of the 4 missing Pakistanis."