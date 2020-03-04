UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan’s Jalila Haider Wins International Women Of Courage Award

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:56 AM

Pakistan’s Jalila Haider wins International Women of Courage award

The US names Jalila Haider as “Iron Lady of Balochistan” for establishing a non-profit organization for the local community and to support the women in fight for their rights.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Human Rights Activist and lawyer Jalila Haider has won the US International Women of Courage Award among 11 other women from across the world, the United States department announced here on Wednesday.

Announcing awards, the US named Jalila Haider as “Iron Lady” of Balochistan who established a non-profit organization to support the local communities by strengthening opportunities for vulnerable women and children in Balochistan.

“Jalila Haider fought against violence against women in public spaces,” the US said. She fought for women’s rights and provided free counseling and legal services to poverty-affected women. It also stated that she is the first female attorney of her Hazara community who led a peaceful hunger strike in fight for the right to life for Hazaras.

The awards recognizes women from around the globe who demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment at great personal risk.

Zarifa Ghafari from Afghanistan, Lucy Kocharyan from Armenia, Shahla Humbatova from Azerbaijan, Ximena Galarza from Bolivia, Claire Ouedraogo from Burkina Faso, Sayragul Sauytbay from China, Susanna Liew from Malaysia and Amaya Coppens from Nicaragua.

Jalila Haider is known human rights lawyer who is providing free legal services to women in poverty. Haider was nominated among the 100 most influential women of 2019 by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) last year in October. She is also founder of “We the Humans”—a non-profit organization working for the local communities to provide opportunities for vulnerable women.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Balochistan World China Armenia Azerbaijan Burkina Faso Bolivia United States Malaysia October Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic ra ..

6 minutes ago

Aussie supermarkets take steps to prevent COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Suspends Export of Masks, Some Other Medica ..

6 minutes ago

Mega event "Moosic Carnival" on March 28

6 minutes ago

Incoming Super Tuesday Results Make Biden Supporte ..

6 minutes ago

Load shedding schedule for city

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.