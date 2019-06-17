UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder Spectacular Performance At Paris Airshow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder spectacular performance at Paris Airshow

JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force gave an impressive performance at the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of the 7-day International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force gave an impressive performance at the opening ceremony of the 53rd edition of the 7-day International Paris Airshow held in Le Bourget, Paris.

The Paris Airshow was inaugurated by the President of France Emmanuel Macron while Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque and senior members of the Pakistani Armed forces delegation also attended the event, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Chairman, PAC board Kamra Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, HI (M) and DG Security Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal, SI (M) are representing the Pakistan delegation.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque praised the strong presence and high level representation of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex at the Paris Airshow.

He said that besides demonstrating the professional excellence of our organizations, Pakistan's participation would provide a unique opportunity to our delegation to interact with their counterparts from over 80 countries and to network with thousands of buyers and sellers from around the world.

Pakistan Air Force is exhibiting JF-17 Thunder aircraft in aerial and static display while Pakistan Navy is exhibiting its ATR reconnaissance aircraft.

JF-17 Thunder aircraft will perform daily and display its flying and maneuvering capabilities during the Airshow.

The fighter planes of only Pakistan and France are taking part in aerial display.

