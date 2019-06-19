(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday said that Pakistan's Kashmir policy is based on United Nations (UN) resolutions.

This he said while addressing a seminar "Post Pulwama Kashmir Imbroglio , Modi's Second Term, Role And Responsibility Of International Community. The seminar was jointly organized by Institute of Peace And Diplomatic Studies (IPD) , Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) , Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims (JKVoV) and Tehreek-e-Kashmir ( TeK) United Kingdom (UK)." Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan and there is no room to compromise on the national Kashmir policy which that Kashmiris are the main stakeholders and whatever they want we will accept that decision, Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Imam added.

He said Kashmir disputed was created by United Kingdom and they should come forward to settle it for the largest peace and security interest of South Asia.Imam said that Pakistan's case on Kashmir is strong and world has already accepted it saying but unfortunately India hoodwinked the world community and never came forward to settle this dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said that present government is committed with Kashmir cause and we are performing very well as compared to the past governments.He said Pulwama attack was planned for political purposes however, Pakistan handled this incident very smartly to expose India her designs behind it.

He said earlier Pakistan handed over captured Indian Air Force pilot on humanitarian basis and received global appreciation on this peace gesture.He said despite the seven lakh Indian forces presence in IOK has not broken the will of Kashmiris for the freedom and we appreciate Kashmiris genuine political struggle.

He said world is now listening Kashmiris how India is killing them and this human right aspect must be highlighted at global level saying the people and the government of Pakistan stand committed with the Kashmiris in their right of self-determination movement.Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmad Bhat said that more than 8 lakh Indian forces are in the area of 190 kilometers long of Kashmir Valley.

The black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA is being used to kill freedom loving people while the popular leadership of Kashmir is under house arrest including Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq , Yasin Malik and Zaffar Akbar Bhat.He said some pro freedom leaders are arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) without any warrant while PSA is another black law and under this law any political activist can be sent for two years jail without any trail.

Youth are being tortured without any crime. Pallets are being used to blind children. The pro liberation activists Apple orchards are being cut to damage them economically.Bhat said that the pro freedom leaders political space is being encroached and mosques including Jamia Masjid Srinagar was locked dozens of times and even Friday prayers were not allowed.

President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani said that government of Pakistan, APHC, Foreign Office and government of Azad Kashmir should form a joint strategy to highlight Kashmir cause in UK and other western countries.

He said overseas Kashmiris are working as per their available time for the promotion of Kashmir cause saying despite the weekend Kashmiris settled in UK came on streets of London and protested against the Modi's visit to England.