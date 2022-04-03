UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Khan Asks President To Dissolve Parliament After No-Confidence Motion Failed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the president on Sunday to dissolve the parliament after its deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.

"The Prime Minister has advised the President to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 of the Constitution," Information Minister Fawad Hussain said on social media.

Hussain said the cabinet had been dissolved. Prime Minister Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the basic law. A snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.

Khan said the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him. Hussain said that any party that fled the country ahead of the fresh vote would be considered a political fugitive.

