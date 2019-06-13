(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - The Moscow talks on Afghan settlement have been "a positive thing," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview, adding that Russia has a role to play in future peace talks.

"In Moscow there were these talks held by the Russian government between Taliban and various members of Afghan political parties, so there were these broad-based talks held in Moscow, which is a very positive thing. And I think Moscow has a role to play, Moscow has influence in areas of Afghanistan. In fact, all the neighbors should help to bring about peace and stability in Afghanistan," Khan said.