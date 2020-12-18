UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Khan Discusses Intra-Afghan Peace Talks With Taliban Delegation In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:46 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with a Taliban delegation in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, during which the sides discussed the peace process in conflict-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with a Taliban delegation in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, during which the sides discussed the peace process in conflict-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban said.

The delegation was headed by Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the radical movement said in a statement, adding that the meeting also focused on the issues of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, health, education as well as trade.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan has assured his country's support for the inter-Afghan dialogue process, saying that his country wants peace and security in Afghanistan," the statement read.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, citing Khan's office, the talks also centered around discussions of an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement of the internal conflict in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed concerns over unceasing violence in the neighboring country and called on all sides to come to an agreement.

The Taliban delegation's visit to Islamabad comes after the intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha were halted for 23 days to hold consultations with leaders from both sides about each other's demands.

The Doha negotiations started in September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process. The Afghan government and the Taliban have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, paving way for discussions on substantive issues to begin. At the same time, violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan.

