Pakistan's Khan May Impose 'Smart Lockdowns' Amid Virus Resurgence - Reports

Pakistan's Khan May Impose 'Smart Lockdowns' Amid Virus Resurgence - Reports

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review the coronavirus response strategy as the daily rise in cases bounces back to the summer's highs, with important decisions, including on "smart lockdowns," expected to be announced later in the day, Geo TV reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review the coronavirus response strategy as the daily rise in cases bounces back to the summer's highs, with important decisions, including on "smart lockdowns," expected to be announced later in the day, Geo tv reported.

Following the meeting, Khan is set to address the nation.

According to the Pakistani channel, citing sources, among possible measures to be taken are "smart lockdowns" in different parts of the country.

"Smart lockdowns" is a Pakistani policy of a selective closure of worst-affected areas to avoid economic effects of a full shutdown.

The prime minister is also supposed to give a go-ahead to the closure of educational facilities.

The country has confirmed over 2,900 new cases in the past 24 hours, marking the highest rise since July and taking the tally to nearly 380,000. The death toll has risen by 48 to 7,744.

