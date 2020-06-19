Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to withdraw licenses from nine oil marketing companies that are allegedly involved in artificially creating the oil crisis in the country, as well as arrest those responsible for fuel shortages, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to withdraw licenses from nine oil marketing companies that are allegedly involved in artificially creating the oil crisis in the country, as well as arrest those responsible for fuel shortages, media reported on Friday.

According to The news International newspaper, Khan issued directives after examining a report on the oil crisis in Pakistan, in which the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority suggest that the Pakistani Energy Ministry was responsible for the crisis.

The report said that the companies deliberately created the crisis, and Energy Ministry officials had failed to fulfill their duties.

In accordance with Khan's instructions, proceedings will be launched against the Oil Marketing Companies, and people involved in creating the crisis will be arrested.

The prime minister vowed that a deliberately created crisis would not be tolerated, and the companies' licenses would be suspended, the media said.

The newspaper added that the Pakistani government might require all oil marketing companies to ensure that oil was stocked by them for 21 days.