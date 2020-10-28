(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to discuss the issue of blasphemous caricatures in France at international forums, the Geo tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Earlier this week, Pakistani authorities summoned French Ambassador Marc Barety to express protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's speech on radical Islamism and support for caricatures, which, according to Pakistan, fuels Islamophobic sentiments.

According to the Pakistani broadcaster, during Tuesday's government meeting, the prime minister informed the cabinet that he would write letters to the leaders of Muslim nations, asking for their support on the matter.

In addition, Khan noted that no one should show disrespect for prophet Muhammad in the name of freedom of expression, the newspaper reported, adding that the Pakistani government strongly condemned Macron's speech as it hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Macron has faced widespread criticism from Muslim nations over his speech at a commemoration ceremony for brutally murdered French history teacher Samuel Paty last week, in which he stressed that France would further defend the freedom of expression, including the acceptance of insulting drawings of the Islamic prophet ” the alleged motive for Paty's killing ” and called for a reformation of islam.