Pakistan's Khan Reacts To 'Pandora Papers', Vows To Conduct Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan became one of the first world leaders to react to "Pandora Papers" on Sunday and said that Islamabad would investigate the activities of citizens mentioned in the leaked documents.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new "Pandora Papers" leak on the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders and other high-profile individuals in offshore schemes. The ICIJ mentioned that people in Khan's inner circle own offshore companies, but there is no information about the involvement of the head of government himself.

"We welcome the Pandora papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens" ... My govt will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers & if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis," Khan tweeted.

