Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told Sputnik in an interview he was hoping that his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, would use his mandate to resolve the two countries' differences and improve their relationship.

"Our main difference with India is Kashmir. And if the heads of two countries resolve, if two governments decide, this issue can be resolved. But, unfortunately, we have not had much success from India so far.

But we hope now that the current prime minister has one big mandate, we hope that he will use this mandate to develop better relationship and bring peace in the subcontinent," Khan said.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats in the 545-seat lower house of parliament in the Indian general election this spring.

"Now that the elections are over, we hope that the Indian leadership will now grasp this opportunity, avail this opportunity that Pakistan is offering ” that let's resolve all our differences through dialogue. In fact, that is the only way of resolving our differences," Khan said.