Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after he was inoculated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on health, said on Saturday

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Sultan tweeted.

On Thursday, Khan got the first shot of the two-dose Sinopharm jab, the only vaccine currently available in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in early February, two days after receiving 500,000 vaccine doses from China. Along with the 79-percent efficient Sinopharm vaccine, Pakistan approved the use of the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and Russian Sputnik V.