UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Largest Gwadar Airport To Welcome Int'l Flights By 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan's largest Gwadar Airport to welcome int'l flights by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The most modern and the country's largest $246m New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), built at an area of 4,300 acres, will be operational by September 2023 to welcome local and international flights at the port city.

According to an official source, the development of the airport was being expedited at different stages as the passenger terminal building of the project would be completed by June 2023, work related to air traffic control by March 2023, while the overall construction of the airport would be finished before September 2023.

The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) was being managed and operated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which was owned by a tripartite venture between Pakistan, Oman, and China that would handle domestic and international operations.

The airport development is a part of the gigantic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a cornerstone of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

The biggest in Pakistan, the NGIA would also become the nation's second airport capable of handling A380 aircraft upon its commissioning in 2022.

It will stimulate the development of the Gwadar peninsula and boost trade between Pakistan and China, hence transforming the geopolitical status of the region into the geo-economic hub of investment and trade opportunities.

The airport would be operated and developed as per the open sky policy under the guidance of the CAA.

The New Gwadar International Airport project was initiated as an early harvest high-priority project of the CPEC program in 2014.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Oman Road Traffic CPEC Gwadar Hub March June September Airport

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

34 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.